US to withhold $290m in aid to Egypt over human rights abuses

The US State Department says it will cancel nearly $100m in foreign aid to Egypt, and withhold nearly $200m more until the country improves its record on human rights.

The announcement came without warning,

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

