US to ban large electronic devices on Middle East flights

People flying to the US from eight Muslim-majority countries are to be banned from taking laptops and tablets in the cabin.

The Department of Homeland Security says the new measure is due to security threats.

Passengers will have to put devices larger than a smart phone in their checked baggage.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports.

