Home » News » US shouldn’t wait for North Korean attack to begin talks – Harry Kazianis, The National Interest

US shouldn’t wait for North Korean attack to begin talks – Harry Kazianis, The National Interest

News Desk February 21, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

The presumed poisoning at Kuala Lumpur airport of the half-brother of North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un has triggered a recall of ambassadors and put Pyongyang watchers on high alert. Why him? Why now? Hot on the heels of a fresh ballistic missile test, one of the world’s most reclusive regimes has yet again succeeded in grabbing our full attention. We’ll ask our panel whether – if this is indeed a political assassination – it’s a sign of strength or weakness.

Click here for the full Debate: www.france24.com/en/20170221-debate-korea-kim-death-usa-part-one

Visit our website: http://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Twelve Johannes Vermeer masterpieces on show at Louvre

Paintings by the 17th century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer are scattered around the world. But …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd