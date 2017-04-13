Home » News » US: Sean Spicer under fire for Holocaust comments

News Desk April 13, 2017 News Leave a comment 1 Views

A day after receiving much criticism, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has apologised for comments about the Holocaust.

Spicer had discussed the suspected use of chemical weapons in northern Syria by the government during a briefing, saying that “Hitler didn’t sink to using chemical weapons” in World War II.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

