Home » News » US – No relief in sight as Houston floodwaters keep rising

US – No relief in sight as Houston floodwaters keep rising

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Authorities began releasing water into greater Houston’s drainage system on Tuesday as the city’s reservoirs struggled to contain the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey and started to overflow.

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Barcelona attackers managed to avoid anti-terrorism security controls – Spanish minister

The terrorists who killed 16 people and injured 120 others in Barcelona and Cambrils in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd