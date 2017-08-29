US – No relief in sight as Houston floodwaters keep rising

Subscribe to France 24 now:
Authorities began releasing water into greater Houston’s drainage system on Tuesday as the city’s reservoirs struggled to contain the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey and started to overflow.
