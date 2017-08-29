US – No relief in sight as Houston floodwaters keep rising

Authorities began releasing water into greater Houston’s drainage system on Tuesday as the city’s reservoirs struggled to contain the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey and started to overflow.

