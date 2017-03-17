Home » News » US musicians fear repercussions of health-policy overhaul

US musicians fear repercussions of health-policy overhaul

March 17, 2017

The 31st South by Southwest festival draws musicians from all over the US and the world.
Repeal of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, proposed by President Donald Trump, could make it more difficult for them to make a living through their art.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Austin, Texas.

