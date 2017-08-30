Home » News » US: Harvey survivors complain of fresh food shortages

US: Harvey survivors complain of fresh food shortages

News Desk August 30, 2017 News Leave a comment

As rescue efforts continue in Texas, the city of Houston remains among the worst affected areas.

Thousands of people have been rescued but reports suggest shortages of fresh food for those that remain.

Volunteers are trying to assist Houston’s most vulnerable citizens, including the homeless.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Houston.

