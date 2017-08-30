Home » News » US: Harvey floodwaters overflow Houston reservoirs

US: Harvey floodwaters overflow Houston reservoirs

Tropical Storm Harvey is causing more havoc in Texas.

Two reservoirs in the US city of Houston are overflowing.

Authorities have released more water into the city’s swollen drainage system to avoid damaging two dams.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump was also on the ground in Texas to get a first-hand look at the devastation.

He was briefed on the disaster response and described the damage as the most expensive in US history.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Houston.

