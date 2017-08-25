US facing debt ceiling ‘mess’

Subscribe to France 24 now:
The US Treasury could run out of money to pay its bills as early as late September if the debt ceiling isn’t raised. Also on the show: French unemployment is back on the rise, and having a robot conduct your funeral could save you a bundle.
