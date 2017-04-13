US: Ex-prison staff warn against mass death-row execution by lethal drugs

A federal court in the US state of Arkansas is due to decide whether seven death-row inmates will be executed starting next week.

There’s a rush to start the process because the lethal injection drugs will expire at the end of the month.

Former prison officers are petitioning the state’s governor to abandon the plan.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Benicia, California.

