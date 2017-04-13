Home » News » US: Ex-prison staff warn against mass death-row execution by lethal drugs

US: Ex-prison staff warn against mass death-row execution by lethal drugs

News Desk April 13, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

US: Ex-prison staff warn against mass death-row execution by lethal drugs

A federal court in the US state of Arkansas is due to decide whether seven death-row inmates will be executed starting next week.

There’s a rush to start the process because the lethal injection drugs will expire at the end of the month.

Former prison officers are petitioning the state’s governor to abandon the plan.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Benicia, California.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Brazil corruption probe sends shivers across Latin America

Brazil corruption probe sends shivers across Latin America Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered an investigation …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd