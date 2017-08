A zany comedian who said himself that he made a great success out of being an idiot has died at the age of 91.

Jerry Lewis’ long career hit the spotlight in the 1950s when his slapstick comedy was combined with the smoothness of crooner Dean Martin.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/