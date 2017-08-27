US Coast Guard rescue 20 people from sinking vessel as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas

Mandatory credit: US Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

Footage captured the US Coast Guard rescuing people from a sinking vessel near Port Aransas, Nueces County, Saturday, as Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate southern Texas. At least 20 people were rescued after the US Coast Guard received distress calls from people aboard sinking vessels. Footage shows helicopters waiting for rescue divers to pull people from the sinking ship ‘Signet Enterprise. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lex

LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8lcj

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.