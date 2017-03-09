Home » News » US – CIA accuses WikiLeaks of endangering lives after latest disclosure

The Central Intelligence Agency on Wednesday accused WikiLeaks of endangering Americans, helping US rivals and hampering the fight against terror threats by releasing what the anti-secrecy site claimed was a trove of CIA hacking tools.

