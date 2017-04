A few hours ago the US launched dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The US says the target was a Syrian airbase from which the government of Bashar al-Assad launched a chemical weapons attack on its own people last Tuesday.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports.

