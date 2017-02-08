Home » News » US army green-lights Dakota Access pipeline

US army green-lights Dakota Access pipeline

February 8, 2017

The US military has announced it will allow the $3.8bn Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

The native Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline crosses sacred land and has spent months demonstrating against it.

Protesters say they will continue to fight the move in the courts.

Al Jazeera’s Allen Schauffler reports from Seattle.

