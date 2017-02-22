US: Anxiety grows among undocumented immigrants

Many of the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States could be considered for deportation under new directives issued by President Donald Trump.

Most, who have spent the best part of their lives in the US, are anxious about the future.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

