Urgent Housing: Canada to build camps for refugees from US as their number swells

News Desk August 17, 2017

The Canadian military has been deployed to build tent camps to accommodate a surge in asylum seekers crossing its border. The refugees, mostly from Haiti, have left the US for Canada.
And as RT’s Alex Mihailovich explains, fake news may be one of the reasons behind the spike.

