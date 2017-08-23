Home » News » Up to 40,000 civilians trapped in Tal Afar, Iraq, amid anti-ISIS op – UN

Up to 40,000 civilians trapped in Tal Afar, Iraq, amid anti-ISIS op – UN

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

Up to 40,000 civilians are believed to be trapped in Tal Afar amid a military operation against the Islamic State, UN warns. RT crossed live to Sara Alzawqari from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Iraq to discuss the issue.

