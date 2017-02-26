Home » News » ‘Unofficial ambassador to Beijing’ Chinese companies rush to put Ivanka Trump’s name on products

‘Unofficial ambassador to Beijing’ Chinese companies rush to put Ivanka Trump’s name on products

News Desk February 26, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

At least 65 Chinese companies and individuals have applied to use the name of US President’s oldest daughter Ivanka as a trademark for their products.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/83qe

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Africa’s biggest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

The African Film Festival is taking place in Burkino Faso. The event has traditional dance …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd