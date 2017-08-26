Unicorn of the sea: Narwhals’ Arctic home is melting- BBC News

Narwhals are one of the most mysterious ocean species, but as their icy home melts, it’s becoming easier to study them, but more deadly to the narwhals.

So what have scientists found? Jane O’Brien reports.

Edited by Bill McKenna.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246