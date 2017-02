UN: Two-state solution crucial for peace in Israel and Palestine

The UN has reiterated a two-state solution is the only viable option for a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from the United Nations headquarters in New York.

