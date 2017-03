UN troops use locals in Mali peacekeeping mission

UN soldiers in northern Mali are enlisting the help of local residents to defeat fighters linked to al-Qaeda.

It’s a strategy one commander says has already prevented a massacre.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby explains.

