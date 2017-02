The United Nations is set to appoint Salam Fayyad, a former Palestinian prime minister, as its new special envoy for Libya.

Salam Fayyad starts work as the unity government struggles to assert its authority over the country.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from New York.

