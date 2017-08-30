UN chief Guterres to visit Gaza strip

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ next stop will be Gaza.

He has been pressing the Palestinian Authority to lift some of the restrictions that have been imposed on the strip.

The UN says that the rivalry between Fatah and Hamas impact social services in the area.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from Gaza.

