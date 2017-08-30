Home » News » UN chief Guterres to visit Gaza strip

UN chief Guterres to visit Gaza strip

News Desk August 30, 2017 News Leave a comment

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ next stop will be Gaza.

He has been pressing the Palestinian Authority to lift some of the restrictions that have been imposed on the strip.

The UN says that the rivalry between Fatah and Hamas impact social services in the area.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from Gaza.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Macron highlights development in Africa as key to combating terrorism

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd