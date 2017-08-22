Home » News » UN accuses both sides in Yemen war of international law violations

UN accuses both sides in Yemen war of international law violations

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

UN accuses both sides in Yemen war of international law violations

Two new UN reports have accused both sides in Yemen’s war of violating international laws.

One of them says the Saudi-led coalition is recklessly killing children.

But Yemeni officials and their Saudi backers have defended Saudi Arabia’s conduct and are blaming Iran for supporting the Houthi rebels.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from the UN headquarters in New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

North Korea: US-South Korea military drills ‘escalate tensions’

North Korea: US-South Korea military drills ‘escalate tensions’ North Korea has threatened retaliation over joint …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd