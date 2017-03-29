Home » News » UK’s Theresa May vows to boost trade with Qatar

UK’s Theresa May vows to boost trade with Qatar

News Desk March 29, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

British Prime Minister Theresa May has outlined her desire for a trade deal with Qatar once the UK leaves the European Union.

She told an investment conference in Birmingham that Britain wants to work more closely with the Gulf state on defence, education and financial services.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports from the UK’s second largest city.

