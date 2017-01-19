Home » News » UK’s May: Britain faces momentous change ahead

UK’s May: Britain faces momentous change ahead

News Desk January 19, 2017 News Leave a comment 1 Views

Britain is facing momentous change following its decision to leave the European Union and will need to forge a new role in the world, Prime Minister Theresa May told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. David Pollard reports.

