UK report: ‘Anecdotal’ evidence of Gulen role in Turkey coup attempt

While there is “anecdotal and circumstantial” evidence that individual members of the Gulen movement were involved in a failed coup attempt in Turkey last year, hard proof was difficult to find, according to a UK parliamentary report.

Since the July 15 coup attempt, Turkey has accused Pennsylvania-based Fethullah Gulen of being behind a push to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The inquiry by the Foreign Affairs Committee also points out opportunities in the UK’s growing relationship with Turkey.

Al Jazeera’s Renee Odeh reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/