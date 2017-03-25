Home » News » UK report: ‘Anecdotal’ evidence of Gulen role in Turkey coup attempt

UK report: ‘Anecdotal’ evidence of Gulen role in Turkey coup attempt

News Desk March 25, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

While there is “anecdotal and circumstantial” evidence that individual members of the Gulen movement were involved in a failed coup attempt in Turkey last year, hard proof was difficult to find, according to a UK parliamentary report.
Since the July 15 coup attempt, Turkey has accused Pennsylvania-based Fethullah Gulen of being behind a push to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The inquiry by the Foreign Affairs Committee also points out opportunities in the UK’s growing relationship with Turkey.
Al Jazeera’s Renee Odeh reports.

