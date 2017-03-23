UK police seek answers after Westminster attack

Security remains tight across London after a deadly attack outside Britain’s parliament.

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said investigators suspect the attacker had been “inspired by international terrorism”.

With government ministers due to meet at Downing Street, Prime Minister Theresa May is vowing the city will continue as normal.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from central London.

