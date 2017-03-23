Home » News » UK police seek answers after Westminster attack

UK police seek answers after Westminster attack

News Desk March 23, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

UK police seek answers after Westminster attack

Security remains tight across London after a deadly attack outside Britain’s parliament.

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said investigators suspect the attacker had been “inspired by international terrorism”.

With government ministers due to meet at Downing Street, Prime Minister Theresa May is vowing the city will continue as normal.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from central London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Tags

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Terror investigation underway in London

The attacker plowed through pedestrians and stabbed a police officer just outside the British Parliament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd