Another five race meetings are scheduled for Thursday 8th December in the UK and Ireland.

Jumps is the order of the afternoon, with National Hunt meetings at Newcastle, Taunton and Warwick, while an Irish National Hunt meeting unfolds over at Clonmel.

This will be appended by an early evening card of all weather flat racing at Chelmsford City.

Fresh from tipping a winning Nap yesterday, Fortuno has been through the cards for Thursday to arrive at four tips for the day’s racing (below).

Nap of the Day today is given as Royal Opera House which runs in the 4.55 second race at Chelmsford City for trainer Jamie Osborne under William Carson. This horse put in a sound debut 7th at Southwell under similar conditions, and is sure to have learned from the experience, while beaten only 6 lengths. The trainers juveniles often improve for a run, and, if this one does, a price of 9/1 suggests excellent value.

Next Best for Thursday is Winning Spark in the 2.40 fifth race at Taunton. Second last time out returning from a break at Wincanton, a little bit fitter for that run and one better looks on the cards today. A price of 10/3 means betting for just that is the only profitable option, so not one to go wild about, but looks on paper sure to give a good account for jockey James Best and trainer Jackie Du Plessis.

All four tips for Thursday and early morning prices are detailed below.

UK & Irish Horse Racing Tips: Thursday 8 December 2016