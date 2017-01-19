There are five race meetings taking place in the UK and Ireland on Thursday 19th January 2017.

In Britain, National Hunt at Wincanton and Ludlow, and flat all weather racing at Southwell in the afternoon, will be rounded off with a card of all weather flat racing at Chelmsford City. Over in Ireland, there is a card of jumps racing at Thurles.

After tipping winners at 20/1 and 25/1 yesterday (best price), Fortuno has again selected seven horses for the day’s racing.

Nap of the Day for Thursday is the Andrew Balding trainer Iberica Road, which runs in the 7.30 at Chelmsford City under Rob Hornby’s 3 lb claim. This horse ran well to win a maiden over this course and distance in September, before a couple of less impressive runs over shorter distances the last twice. The headgear is out today, looking for a return to form, and if allowed to lead tonight, should make a bold bid at a price of 5/1.

Next Best for Thursday is the Jonjo O’Neill trained Capard King which runs in the 3.35 at Ludlow under the trainers son of the same name, who has an important 7 lb claim in this handicap chase. A price of 7/2 seems generous if this horse can recapture form of old, having been tried higher than this the last twice, and casting a shoe when pulled up last time out. Better expected today.

Further tips for Thursday are detailed below.

UK& Irish Horse Racing Tips: Thursday 19 January 2017