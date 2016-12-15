There will be thirty five races from five meetings across Britain and Ireland on Thursday 15th December 2016.

There’s jumps racing at Towcester and Exeter and also across the Irish Sea at Tramore. There will be two all weather flat meetings, too, in the afternoon at Newcastle and the evening, under lights, at Chelmsford City.

Fortuno has made his selections for the day’s racing after a close-but-no-cigar Wednesday, with seven tips for Thursday.

Nap of the Day is Richard Hannon’s Maqam which runs in the 7.00 at Chelmsford City under Sean Levey over 1m2f. This horse is currently trading at 11/2, having been 10/1 overnight and, having shown improvement in each turf start this summer, looks to have found a good opportunity to get off the mark over the all weather. Appeared as if 1m5f was a little too far, having been in reasonable shape to the 2f pole, last time out, so it looks like things could drop right this evening.

Next Best for Thursday is a first time out two year old Fear The Fury which runs for Karl Burke in the 12.50 at Newcastle. This horse has a lot pointing towards a good debut: a decent purchase price, good relations, a stable with a nice track record for two year olds, and strong market support in the morning. A price of 6/1 (in from 12/1) doesn’t look like staying for long, so each-way value seekers should act early.

There are no tips today at Tramore, except to state that several races appear like they may well be won by someone with the word “Mullins” in their name! The value on such chances is not there today, alas.

UK & Irish Horse Racing Tips: Thursday 15 December 2016