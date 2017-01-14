UK & Irish Horse Racing Tips: Saturday 14 January 2017

Six race meetings will spread across Saturday 14th January 2017 in Britain and Ireland.

The day will kick off with all weather flat racing starting at Lingfield, at 12.15, and finish in similar style, under floodlights, at Wolverhampton’s Tapeta track, where a card of seven races will culminate at 8.45pm.

Also on Saturday, there will be jumps racing in Britain at Wetherby, Warwick and Kempton Park, and also across the Irish Sea, in Punchestown. In all, there will be 42 races on Saturday.

Fortuno went from sublime to… less than sublime… yesterday, following up a 90/1 double up on Thursday with a complete blank. Another seven selections today and it is to be hoped Friday the 13th was an uncharacteristic horror story.

Each way value is again the order of the day on Saturday, with most horses pushing upwards of double figure prices, making for a nice little bit of interest for the 10p each way accumulator bettor.

Nap of the Day is Amor Invicto, in the 5.45 at Wolverhampton. This horse looked to be on the upswing returning after a break in November, only to disappoint last time out. Market support today suggests a return to that form is expected, and, if that is the case, this looks like a nice handicap to at least make the frame. Odds of 10/1 have all gone, but the current 7/1 is still each way value in a race where few have strong claims. Trainer Daniel Kubler can often pick up an event of this type, and today’s jockey, Rob Hornby, is also a positive.

Next Best for Saturday is one which was selected last time out, and failed to produce a performance: Kingsley Klarion goes in the 1.25 at Lingfield looking for a first win since about this time last year. Today’s 6f is more like this gelding’s distance (he won over the trip on Kempton’s all weather on 24 Janaury 2016, in a cluster of good performances). A return to that trip – the first try over 6 since May – may herald a return to form. If this rings true, odds of 20/1 will seem very generous indeed, as has the talent to lift this, and is now weighted at his last winning mark. Dangerous, if on song, for the respected Mark Johnston yard, under skillful jockey Joe Fanning.

The rest of today’s selections are detailed below. All prices are correct at time of publication, but are only indicative, and subject to change.

UK & Irish Horse Racing Tips: Saturday 14 January 2017