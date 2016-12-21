There are three meetings scheduled for Wednesday 21st December 2016 in the UK, with National Hunt at Ludlow and Ffos Las and a card of flat all weather racing in Newcastle.

The Global Herald tipster, Fortuno has selected seven runners expected to give a run for your money in today’s racing, following a Tuesday which saw the Next Best come one short – at an SP of 20/1 – of landing the spoils for followers in what was still a good each-way play.

Tips for today include Nap of the Day, Goal, which runs in the 3.10 at Ludlow. This horse has a 7lb claim, and, while not setting the world alight over hurdles of late, has enough flat ability to beat the rest of what looks an ordinary field. 7/1 seems a fair price to make first two places for each-way followers.

Today’s Next Best is another horse which has not shown as much form of late. Roy’s Legacy has talent to win the 5.00 at Newcastle having been dropped severely in grade. This horse has dropped significantly down in the weights after a hat-trick of wins in the summer, including one over today’s course and distance. If returning to anything like that form, should take this race by several lengths. A price of 6/1 reflects that “if” – but its today’s Next Best as has the class to win this cosily.

The rest of today’s tips are detailed below with morning prices alongside for reference.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Wednesday 21 December 2016