UK Horse Racing Tips: Tuesday 17 January 2017

Three race meetings will take place in the UK on the afternoon of Tueday 17th January.

There’s National Hunt at Ayr and Exeter, while a day-night card of allweather flat racing will take place at Kempton Park.

Fortuno had only moderate success yesterday, so will be looking for more today from his seven selections.

Nap of the day for Tuesday is Royal Normandy which runs in the 1.55 at Kempton. This Grace Harris trained gelding is dropped in trip and dropped in class, and carries more than a stone less than his C&D win for Andrew Balding in December 2015. Rob Hornby is on board, and knocks a useful extra three lbs off, and today’s conditions represent a good chance to rekindle old ability in this 5 year old. A price of 5/1 represents good each way value to do just that, in a race where only one or two have shown any kind of recent form. Today could well be the day things drop right for this horse and his new connections.

Next Best for Tuesday is the Harry Fry trained New Vennture which runs in the 2.05 at Exeter under Noel Fehily. 3/1 seems short enough for a horse which was pulled up last time out, but this mare has always had talent, and probably did not like the faster going at Taunton, returning after more than a year off course. Fitter for that, today looks like a nice opportunity if she is ready to bring back that latent talent. Clearly not the easiest to get right, it is certainly a positive that there appears to be early market support coming from somewhere. If running up to ability, should have the talent to lift this moderate event.