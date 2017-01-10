Three UK race meetings take place on the afternoon of Tuesday 10th January 2017, with a National Hunt meeting at Lingfield Park and two flat all weather meetings, on the fibresand at Southwell, and the Tapeta surface at Wolverhampton.

Fortuno has been through Tuesday’s cards to arrive at a selection of four tips.

Nap of the Day for Tuesday is a horse which has yet to win from 12 starts, but shaped as if today’s conditions would suit: Mamoo, who runs in the 3.10 at Wolverhampton. This Mike Murphy trained gelding looked as if 2 miles was a little bit too far at Lingfield last time out, having shown progress to finish in the frame over distances around 1m4f before then. Fit enough, and back to a more favourable trip, that progress can resume. Today’s 8/1 looks like a terrific each way opportunity, with Shane Kelly on board.

Next Best is another who looked last time like the trip was too far. Remember Forever runs for Richard Rowe in the 3.10 at Lingfield under Andrew Glassonbury, after fading over an extended 3 miles last time out. Today’s 2m4f should be spot on, so a price of 11/2 makes for another great value each way bet, with a win more than possible if repeating a good performance on his pernultimate start under the exact course, distance and jockey as today. Jumps well, and should make the frame, carrying a nice weight in this handicap chase.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Tuesday 10 January 2017