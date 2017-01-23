Three race meetings are to take place on Monday 23rd January 2017 in the UK.

Jumps fans will see National Hunt at Bangor-on-dee and Newcastle, while an afternoon of all weather flat racing unfolds at Wolverhampton.

Fortuno has been through the cards to arrive at a lucky seven selections for Monday’s racing.

Nap of the Day for Monday is the Micky Hammond trained Treat Yourself which is to be ridden by Finian O’Toole in the 4.10 at Newcastle. This 10 year old has slipped down the weights this season, after making a first appearence for this yard in November. If forgiven for four uninspiring performances since then, is weighted to win this with ease, if retaining any of the old ability. Another 5 lbs off the weight with a good claimer on board make this a very attractive prospect at 10/1. Has talent.

Next Best for Monday is another horse which showed talent before. Status Quo which runs in the 2.20 at Bangor, is making a first appearance for Harry Fry, after being purchased from the Sir Mark Prescott yard for 30,000 gns. Won over 7f but failed to make much headway in handicaps over various distances, up to 2m. A switch to hurdles for a respected yard is taken to revitalise this one, today, at a good each way price of 6/1.

The remaining tips for Monday are detailed below.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Monday 23 January 2017