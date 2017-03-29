UK: Anxiety in Stoke-on-Trent as Brexit looms

The city of Stoke-on-Trent in the English Midlands voted by a huge majority to leave the European Union.

With Britian’s Prime Minister Theresa May set to trigger the formal Brexit process on Wednesday, the mood in the city is a mixture of defiance and fear for the future.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports from Stoke-on-Trent.

