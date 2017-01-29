Home » News » UK and Turkey sign defence, trade deals

UK and Turkey sign defence, trade deals

News Desk January 29, 2017 News Leave a comment 3 Views

British Prime Minister Theresa May has signed a $125m weapons deal with Turkey as the two countries promised to ramp up trade partnerships.

May, who arrived in Turkey on Saturday after a trip to the US, visited both countries for the first time as prime minister, promoting trade agreements to strengthen her hand in the UK’s negotiations to leave the European Union, or Brexit.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

The challenges of building Trump’s Mexico wall

One of US President Donald Trump’s signature campaign policies was the building of a border …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd