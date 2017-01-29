UK and Turkey sign defence, trade deals

British Prime Minister Theresa May has signed a $125m weapons deal with Turkey as the two countries promised to ramp up trade partnerships.

May, who arrived in Turkey on Saturday after a trip to the US, visited both countries for the first time as prime minister, promoting trade agreements to strengthen her hand in the UK’s negotiations to leave the European Union, or Brexit.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

