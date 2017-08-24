Home » News » Uber posts improving financials despite rough year

News Desk August 24, 2017 News Leave a comment

In a year that’s seen multiple sexual harassment scandals and the ouster of CEO Travis Kalanick, Uber is growing revenues and cutting losses. But is it enough? Also, Brazil pushes a privatisation plan, and an ex-CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to ban Donald Trump.
