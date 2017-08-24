Uber posts improving financials despite rough year

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
In a year that’s seen multiple sexual harassment scandals and the ouster of CEO Travis Kalanick, Uber is growing revenues and cutting losses. But is it enough? Also, Brazil pushes a privatisation plan, and an ex-CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to ban Donald Trump.
http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/emission/20550
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en