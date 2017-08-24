Uber posts improving financials despite rough year

Subscribe to France 24 now:

In a year that’s seen multiple sexual harassment scandals and the ouster of CEO Travis Kalanick, Uber is growing revenues and cutting losses. But is it enough? Also, Brazil pushes a privatisation plan, and an ex-CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to ban Donald Trump.

