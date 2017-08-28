Home » News » Uber picks Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

Uber picks Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

Uber has a new boss. After weeks of wrangling, the company’s board picked Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to lead the ride-sharing firm out of a nearly year-long crisis.
