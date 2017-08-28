Home » News » Two white South African farmers found guilty in the ‘coffin assault’ case

Two white South African farmers found guilty in the ‘coffin assault’ case

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

In tonight’s edition: The ruling party in Angola is declared the winner of the election as opposition cries foul. In South Africa, two white farmers are found guilty of attempted murder. And, a six-decade long monopoly in the beer industry has come to an end in Ivory Coast.
Angola’s ruling MPLA party has convincingly won the general election, the electoral commission said on Friday citing provisional results. Former defense minister Joao Lourenco will become Angola’s first new president for 38 years, replacing Jose Eduardo dos Santos, but the main opposition party has rejected the outcome.
Also two white South Africans who were filmed forcing a black man into a coffin were found guilty of kidnap, assault and attempted murder. The case has caused outrage in a country where deep divides persist 23 years after the end of apartheid.
And Dutch beer giant Heineken is making an ambitious play for the fast-growing Ivorian beer market. A 60-year monopoly came to an end last year. Consumers are pleased with the change.
