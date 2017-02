Paintings by the 17th century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer are scattered around the world.

But after five years of work, the Louvre museum in Paris has managed to bring together 12 of his masterpieces at a rare exhibition.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

