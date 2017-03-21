Turkish Kurds mourn losses since ceasefire collapse

Hundreds of people have been killed in southeastern Turkey since 2015, when a ceasefire collapsed between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Turkish government.

The PKK feels Kurds have been persecuted by the government for decades.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from the city of Diyarbakir.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/