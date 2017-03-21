Home » News » Turkish Kurds mourn losses since ceasefire collapse

Turkish Kurds mourn losses since ceasefire collapse

News Desk March 21, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Hundreds of people have been killed in southeastern Turkey since 2015, when a ceasefire collapsed between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Turkish government.

The PKK feels Kurds have been persecuted by the government for decades.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from the city of Diyarbakir.

