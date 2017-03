The diplomatic dispute between Turkey, the Netherlands and Germany has spread online.

Thousands of Twitter accounts were hacked and used to send swastikas and messages comparing the Dutch and Germans to the Nazis.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/