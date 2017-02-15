Home » News » Trump’s Troubles: What Flynn’s fall says about the new White House (part 2)

Trump’s Troubles: What Flynn’s fall says about the new White House (part 2)

February 15, 2017

Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s national security advisor, has resigned just 24 days into a key role in the new administration – the price paid for misleading the vice president over contacts with a Russian diplomat. Appointing a man who the last attorney general warned was at risk of being compromised because of his links to Russia – was this the least “smart” move yet of the Trump administration? Our panel discusses what the implications are for Trump, the US, and the world’s crisis zones.
Click here for PART ONE. 
Produced by Michele BARBERO, François WIBAUX and Van MEGUERDITCHIAN.

