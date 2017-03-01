Trump’s speech fails to impress markets

Subscribe to France 24 now:

The US President, Donald Trump, has failed to impress investors with his speech to Congress, which was seen to be short of detail on key economic policies. We spoke to Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst with OANDA for his view. Also today, the boss of Uber apologises after an argument with a driver.

