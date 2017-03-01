Home » News » Trump’s speech fails to impress markets

Trump’s speech fails to impress markets

News Desk March 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

The US President, Donald Trump, has failed to impress investors with his speech to Congress, which was seen to be short of detail on key economic policies. We spoke to Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst with OANDA for his view. Also today, the boss of Uber apologises after an argument with a driver.

