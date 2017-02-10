‘Trump’s business interests’ a cause for worry

White House aide Kellyanne Conway has been “counselled” after she promoted the clothing line of the US president on TV.

Conway told people to quote “go buy her stuff” after Donald Trump criticised retailer Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka’s designs.

But it’s also the president’s own business interests that are the main concern for those examining potential conflicts of interest in the administration.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

