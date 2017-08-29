Trump: ‘What a Crowd, What a turnout’ – BBC News

President Donald Trump is in Texas to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, now downgraded to a tropical storm.

It has brought flooding to the state, leaving at least nine people dead.

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes in the Houston area while rescuers are trying to reach others that remain stranded.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246