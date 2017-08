Trump vows to keep US troops in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump has vowed to keep the US fighting in Afghanistan after 16 years of war.

The president refused to put a number on how many more troops he will be sending into the longest war in US history.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.

